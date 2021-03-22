Calif. Sens. Urge Biden To Restore Vehicle Emission Power

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- California's two U.S. senators on Monday urged President Joe Biden to reverse the Trump administration's decision to strip the state of its power under the Clean Air Act to set its own vehicle greenhouse gas emissions standards. Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla told Biden in a letter that the Clean Air Act allows the Golden State and states that follow it to set requirements for greenhouse gas emission standards and for zero-emission vehicles, as well as fuel economy standards, actions the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said can only be performed by the federal government...

