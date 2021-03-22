Asset Ownership Fight Derails Stream TV's Ch. 11 Hearing

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge adjourned the first court appearance of television tech company Stream TV Monday, saying questions about the ownership of the debtor's assets need to be resolved before the court can consider Chapter 11 financing and attorney retention motions. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens said she did not feel comfortable making decisions on Stream TV's motions for approval of debtor-in-possession financing, counsel retention and insurance after a secured lender sought to dismiss the Chapter 11 case with arguments that the debtor doesn't have any assets and didn't file for a proper bankruptcy purpose....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS