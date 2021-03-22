Lehman Brothers Must Take $13M LendingTree Claims To NY

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Lehman Brothers' bankruptcy administrator can pursue its claims that LendingTree is responsible for a $13.3 million claim against a LendingTree subsidiary, but the case should be heard in New York, a Minnesota federal judge said Monday. U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson declined LendingTree's request to dismiss the case for being in the wrong venue, but did grant its second-choice option to transfer the case out of Minnesota. But the venue will be the court suggested by Lehman Brothers, the Southern District of New York, rather than LendingTree's request for the Western District of North Carolina, the judge said. Lehman Brothers'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS