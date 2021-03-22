Illinois Bill Seeks To File Down Biometric Law's Sharp Teeth

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Illinois lawmakers are weighing a proposal to dramatically rein in one of the country's strictest privacy laws, the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, pitting business interests squarely against privacy and employee-side advocates. State House Judiciary Committee members sent H.B. 559 to the chamber's floor earlier this month, the farthest any proposed BIPA amendment has advanced since the law was enacted in October 2008. The bill proposes adding a mandatory notice period in which companies would have 30 days to cure a problem, replacing the potentially high-dollar statutory damages with actual damages the plaintiffs would have to prove and imposing a one-year...

