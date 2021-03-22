Law360 (March 22, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2021 Competition Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2021 Competition Editorial Advisory Board are: Kevin Adam, White & Case LLP Kevin Adam is a senior associate in White & Case LLP's Boston and New York offices and a member of the firm's global antitrust/competition group. His practice focuses on complex, bet-the-company litigation in the areas of antitrust, intellectual property and commercial disputes. Norman Armstrong Jr., King & Spalding LLP Norm Armstrong co-chairs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS