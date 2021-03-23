Mass. Panel Partially Revives Neurologist's Retaliation Suit

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 2:53 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts appellate court has partially revived a neurologist's wrongful termination suit challenging Cambridge Health Alliance's decision to fire him in 2010 for allegedly prescribing drugs to a known addict who later overdosed, finding that certain fraud, retaliation and defamation claims aren't time-barred. A three-judge panel on Monday affirmed the dismissal of nearly all claims Dr. Bharanidharan Padmanabhan, who represents himself, asserted against 72 defendants, finding the claims are either time-barred or insufficiently pleaded. However, the panel revived three claims alleging retaliation, fraud and defamation against CHA for allegedly providing a report to the board of registration in medicine and the...

