NLRB Official Says Rail Traffic Workers Can Vote On Union

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A National Labor Relations Board regional official ordered an election on whether the American Train Dispatchers Association will represent rail traffic controllers at a New Jersey light rail facility, determining Monday that the workers are not supervisors who are unable to organize. Regional Director Thomas Goonan ordered a mail ballot election for a group of eight rail traffic controllers employed by Bombardier Transportation Holding USA Inc., who do operational work for the New Jersey Transit's River Line light rail system in Camden. Rail traffic controllers, who use real-time data to help multiple trains navigate a single track between Trenton and Camden,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS