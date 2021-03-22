Justices Probe 'Line-Drawing Problems' In Union Access Case

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday pressed both sides in a challenge to a California regulation requiring growers to give union organizers limited access to their property, trying to nail down their arguments for where the line is for illegal takings and what precedent it should turn to in the case. During oral arguments in Cedar Point Nursery et al. v. Victoria Hassid et al., the justices questioned both sides about how much access can be allowed before it's a per se taking under the Fifth Amendment, referencing Supreme Court precedent on both takings and labor law. At issue in the...

