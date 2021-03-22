Arbitration Required In Tubing Secrets Row, Russian Biz Says

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A Russian steel pipe manufacturer is asking a Texas federal judge to send a trade secrets misappropriation lawsuit to arbitration, saying its licensing agreement with two contractors for steel tube connectors used in the oil and gas industry requires the move. Tubnaya Metallurgicheskaya Kompaniya, known as PAO TMK, told U.S. District Judge David Hittner in a motion filed Friday that Texas-based Ultra Premium Services LLC and IPSCO Tubulars Inc., which is owned by a Russian company, violated a contract in January with a permanent injunction request. The request, which sought to stop PAO TMK from using IPSCO's designs for connectors, violates...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS