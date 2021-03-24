BoyarMiller Taps Ex-Jackson Walker Corporate Group Chair

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 2:13 PM EDT) -- BoyarMiller recently added Jackson Walker LLP's former corporate and securities practice group chair in Houston, marking a major hire for the midsize firm. John Ransom joined BoyarMiller as a shareholder this month, the firm announced Monday. Ransom spent over six years at Jackson Walker and before that over 23 years at Porter Hedges LLP. When asked why he chose to jump from a 372-attorney firm to a 31-attorney firm, Ransom said lower billing rates for his clients was key. "I always tell prospective laterals to choose a firm that best fits your current and prospective clients, because if that doesn't work,...

