HHS Wants Justices' Review Of Hospital Reimbursement Fight

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services wants the U.S. Supreme Court to look at the Ninth Circuit's undoing of a rule relating to a reimbursement calculation for hospitals that serve a high amount of low-income individuals. HHS on Friday petitioned the justices to review a May opinion in which the Ninth Circuit threw out a rule concerning how the agency calculated so-called disproportionate share payments. The Ninth Circuit had nixed the rule after finding that the rule's interpretation of the key phrase "entitled to [Medicare]" differed from how the appellate court had interpreted it earlier, court records showed....

