Starwood Capital Says It's Not On The Hook For $60M Award

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Private investment firm Starwood Capital Group Global I LLC has asked a Delaware federal court to toss litigation filed by a Moroccan hotel to enforce a nearly $60 million arbitral award, saying its Starman subsidiary can't be held liable for a former subsidiary's breach of contract. Greenwich, Connecticut-based Starwood Capital Group on Friday moved to dismiss the latest complaint brought against it and its subsidiary Starman Hotel Holdings LLC by Compagnie des Grands Hôtels d'Afrique SA, or CGHA, which owns the luxury hotel in Casablanca called the Royal Mansour Hotel. According to Starwood Capital Group's bid to dismiss, Starman's former subsidiary,...

