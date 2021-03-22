VA To Review $16B Electronic Health Records Program

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S Department of Veterans Affairs will review and possibly tweak its $16 billion electronic health record modernization program, after lawmakers and a federal watchdog raised concerns about issues discovered during a pilot rollout of the program. An initial assessment of the EHR modernization program's implementation at a medical center in Spokane, Washington, conducted during VA Secretary Denis McDonough's first month in office had highlighted the need for a broader review of the program to ensure it will be successful as it is deployed to additional sites, the agency said Friday. "A successful EHR deployment is essential in the delivery of...

