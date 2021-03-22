NY Hospitals Not Liable In Malpractice Suit Over Boy's Killing

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A New York appeals court has dismissed a malpractice suit filed against Rochester hospitals by a father whose wife killed their son following her treatment for mental illness, ruling that the hospitals' duty to care extends only to its patients. The appellate court's decision, filed Friday, reverses a trial court's denial of a motion to dismiss John Cardenas' suit against Rochester Regional Health, Unity Mental Health and Rochester General Hospital, where his wife was treated for her mental illness for several weeks. Cardenas' wife was not named in the decision on Friday. According to the suit, in the days after she was...

