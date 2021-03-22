DOD Ballistic Vest Deal Survives Protest Due To Missing Bid

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A Court of Federal Claims judge has ruled that a manufacturer's failure to bid on a Defense Logistics Agency ballistic vest contract that the company argued should have been mandatorily sourced meant it could not challenge the deal. Southeastern Kentucky Rehabilitations Industries Inc. didn't bid on or raise a complaint about the disputed contract before the bidding period closed, meaning it wasn't an "actual or prospective bidder" and lacked legal standing for its bid protest, Judge Richard A. Hertling ruled in a March 9 decision, released Monday. "SEKRI would have had standing to maintain this action if it had taken the...

