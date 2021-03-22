Idaho Justices Scrap Med Mal Verdict Over Judge's Questions

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A trial victory for two physicians in a suit accusing them of failing to timely diagnose a patient's fatal cancer was wiped out Monday by the Idaho Supreme Court, which found that the trial judge "actively solicited impermissible testimony" from an expert medical witness. In a 5-0 ruling, the state's highest court vacated a defense verdict and ordered a new trial in a suit accusing two primary care physicians, Drs. Kelly Dustin and Austin Gillette, of failing to order a chest X-ray for the patient, Damian Secol, which would've revealed a rare and fast-growing form of cancer that led to his...

