NY Agency Must Face Atty's 'Most Unusual' Retaliation Case

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday allowed an attorney to pursue his claim that the state's Department of Labor retaliated against him by firing him after he reported a co-worker's anti-Semitic statements, in a case the judge deemed "most unusual." Fredy Kaplan established a "genuine dispute" exists over whether he was axed for reporting that John Raphael Pichardo II made anti-Semitic statements, even though it's unclear exactly what Pichardo said and whether Kaplan lied in the process, according to Monday's opinion by U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla. The judge did grant summary judgment to the DOL on a hostile...

