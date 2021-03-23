9th Circ. Seeks Calif. Justices' Input In Auto Coverage Row

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 3:16 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has asked the California Supreme Court to decide whether a commercial automobile insurance policy's coverage continues, regardless of its expiration date, until the insurer cancels the certificate of insurance with the state's Department of Motor Vehicles. The appeals court is hearing a dispute between Allied Premier Insurance and United Financial Casualty Co. over United's possible contribution towards a $1 million settlement for a fatal collision involving José Porras, a California commercial truck driver. But the Ninth Circuit said Monday it can't decide the outcome until it knows whether California's Motor Carriers of Property Permit Act keeps a commercial...

