McAfee Bodyguard Pleads Not Guilty In Crypto Fraud Case

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A bodyguard accused of conspiring with his boss, antivirus software innovator John McAfee, to dupe investors into buying various cryptocurrencies pled not guilty Monday to criminal charges in New York federal court. Jimmy Gale Watson Jr., who was arrested earlier this month in Texas, delivered his plea remotely before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin N. Fox. The decorated former Navy Seal faces a raft of fraud and conspiracy charges for his alleged role in two scams that purportedly netted him and McAfee a combined $13 million in profits. McAfee hired Watson to be his private security guard in 2017, and quickly promoted...

