Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

1st Circ. Says Cleaner Must Arbitrate Wage Fight With Web Co.

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A web user who "accepts" an online contract's terms without scrolling through them can't escape a mandatory arbitration provision if an online platform provides "reasonable notice," the First Circuit ruled Monday in an appeal by a house cleaner who alleged home-services platform Handy owed a minimum wage to cleaning workers.

In a published opinion, a unanimous First Circuit panel ruled that a lower court properly dismissed the putative class action by Maisha Emmanuel against Handy Technologies Inc. and compelled arbitration of her minimum wage claims, based on the recent Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court holding Kauders v. Uber Technologies Inc.

"We conclude...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!