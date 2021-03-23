More Companies Want Out Of $4.8M Md. Superfund Suit

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 3:10 PM EDT) -- A travel restaurant group and other businesses want out of a roughly $4.8 million Superfund suit over cleanup costs of hazardous substances at several Baltimore-area landfills, arguing that the allegations ignore a consent decree that relieved from liability those responsible for small amounts of waste. HMS HOST Family Restaurants Inc., which operates food service businesses aimed at travelers, American Sugar Refining Inc. and several other companies — among dozens of defendants sued by 68th Street Site Work Group — argued that the allegations against them are weak and that nothing shows they significantly contributed to problems at the seven landfills at issue, according...

