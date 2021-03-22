Oil Field Tool Co. Loses Arbitration Bid In $1M Suit

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 10:52 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge ordered an oilfield tool company Monday to litigate its $1 million dispute with a Tunisian well services company stemming from a terminated licensing deal, saying the tool company waived its right to arbitration by pursuing its claims in court first. U.S. District Judge Ada Brown rejected MCR Oil Tools LLC's bid to send its dispute with Wireline Well Services Tunisia to an arbitrator in Dallas, saying it waited more than nine months after filing suit to cite the underlying arbitration clause in their contract. MCR has accused Wireline of improperly holding onto its technology, confidential information and...

