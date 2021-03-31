Gov't Contracts Of The Month: Space, Uranium, Navy Subs

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 3:40 PM EDT) -- March saw the U.S. Department of Defense award several multibillion-dollar contracts, including for the construction of a Virginia-class attack submarine. Other notable agreements include an information-sharing arrangement with SpaceX and a $57.5 million deal to provide highly enriched uranium services. Here are Law360's top picks for government contracts from March: DOD Aims to Improve Missile Interceptors with $1.6B Award The DOD awarded Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. and Lockheed Martin Corp. a $1.6 billion contract through the 2022 fiscal year to assist in the development of advanced interceptors designed to guard against intercontinental ballistic missile launches. Under the contract, the firms are...

