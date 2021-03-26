Rolls-Royce Fights To Take Over Goodrich Joint Venture

Law360, London (March 26, 2021, 4:18 PM GMT) -- Rolls-Royce has sued Goodrich Corp. in London for allegedly backing out of an agreement to sell the British manufacturing giant its half of a joint venture building engine control parts after the U.S. aerospace company's $18.4 billion sale to United Technologies. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC accuses Goodrich, now part of Raytheon Technologies Corp., of reneging on a deal to sell its shares in a joint venture to the British engines giant, in a Feb. 3 filing with the High Court that has only recently been made public. The lawsuit stems from a 2008 joint venture where the companies agreed to combine their...

