AbbVie Says Rival Used Stolen Trade Secrets To Copy Drug

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 11:37 PM EDT) -- Icelandic drugmaker Alvotech hf. hired a former AbbVie Inc. worker and used the proprietary information he stole from his former company to copy aspects of its arthritis drug Humira, AbbVie said in a trade secrets suit filed against Alvotech in Illinois federal court Friday. AbbVie said in its complaint that its former Singapore worker Rongzan Ho, who is not a party in the suit, emailed himself the proprietary information in his last days at the company at the direction of Alvotech, which had recruited him to work in a similar position. AbbVie said Friday that Alvotech is trying to enter the...

