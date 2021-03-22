CORRECTED: DC Circ. Voids NLRB Religious Reach Decision

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Monday vacated a National Labor Relations Board decision that Roman Catholic-affiliated Manhattan College violated federal labor law by refusing to bargain with a union that won the right to represent all the school's adjunct professors except those in the religion department. In a brief order, the appeals court vacated the NLRB decision and granted the petition by Manhattan College, ending the case absent a successful petition for panel or en banc rehearing by the involved unions. The full D.C. Circuit on Jan. 26 denied the request to initially hear the case en banc, saying no member of the...

