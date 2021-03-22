Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Patagonia, Anheuser-Busch Settle TM Fight Over Beer Name

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Patagonia Inc. has reached a settlement with Anheuser-Busch to end a trademark lawsuit over the launch of a "Patagonia" beer, according to court papers filed Monday in California federal court.

The two companies filed a joint stipulation seeking to dismiss the lawsuit, in which Patagonia accused the beer giant of infringing its trademarks by launching a brand of "Patagonia Cerveza" with a similar mountain-themed logo.

Court documents did not include terms of the deal, other than to say that the two companies had "entered into an agreement that resolves this litigation." Neither side immediately returned requests for comment.

Patagonia sued in...

