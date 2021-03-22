Patagonia, Anheuser-Busch Settle TM Fight Over Beer Name

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Patagonia Inc. has reached a settlement with Anheuser-Busch to end a trademark lawsuit over the launch of a "Patagonia" beer, according to court papers filed Monday in California federal court. The two companies filed a joint stipulation seeking to dismiss the lawsuit, in which Patagonia accused the beer giant of infringing its trademarks by launching a brand of "Patagonia Cerveza" with a similar mountain-themed logo. Court documents did not include terms of the deal, other than to say that the two companies had "entered into an agreement that resolves this litigation." Neither side immediately returned requests for comment. Patagonia sued in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS