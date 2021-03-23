Feds Don't Want Hospital Groups In Pharma Discount Fight

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has asked a New Jersey federal court to turn away hospital trade groups that want in on a suit challenging the agency's view that drugmakers must reduce prices for pharmacies in low-income areas. The trade groups are on the agency's side, but HHS doesn't want their help. That's because it believes the court doesn't have the jurisdiction to review the advisory opinion that caused all the consternation to start with, according to its brief Monday. "As will be demonstrated in HHS's forthcoming motion to dismiss, the proper application of the 340B statute to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS