Ex-NFL Security Guard's OT, Bias Suit Punted To Arbitration

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A former Houston Texans security coordinator's racial bias and overtime pay suit was tossed after a Texas federal judge ruled Monday that the claims belong in arbitration rather than in court. U.S. District Judge Alfred H. Bennett ruled that former Texans employee Jeff Pope electronically signed an arbitration agreement with the football team, and that the Texans were able to sufficiently prove that the signature was Pope's. In addition to finding that a valid arbitration agreement existed, Judge Bennett also held that the contract contained "clear and unmistakable evidence" of a clause delegating the resolution of "threshold issues" to an arbitrator....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS