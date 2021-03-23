Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurance Giant USI Says Rival Poached Salesman, Clients

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- One of the largest insurance brokers in the country, USI Insurance Services, is seeking an injunction in Georgia federal court to stop a salesman from poaching clients after he signed a noncompete agreement before jumping to a business rival.

USI sued the competitor, Palmer & Cay, and the salesman, Christopher Kane, on Friday, accusing the Atlanta-based insurance broker of encouraging Kane to violate noncompete and non-solicitation agreements and lure clients away from his old employer.

"On multiple occasions in March 2021, USI advised P&C that Kane's conduct improperly threatened USI's relationships with valuable client accounts," the insurance giant said in the...

