Pet Owners Fight Mars' Dismissal Bid For Labeling Suit

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Pet owners say that Mars Inc. misrepresented pet food it marketed as beneficial for animals with allergies despite those products containing ingredients the company said were explicitly left out, and can't end their suit seeking compensation for that deception. The proposed class of pet owners said Monday that an Illinois federal court should reject an effort by the company to have the suit dismissed, saying that the company is trying to divert attention from their core complaints — that the company marketed a premium product at a premium price but failed to deliver on the promise — in an attempt to dodge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS