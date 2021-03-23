Pomerantz, Rosen Fight In Del. To Lead Walmart Investor Suit

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The Rosen Law Firm and Pomerantz LLP opened a formal U.S. District Court face-off in Delaware Monday for class lead counsel status in a consolidated securities action targeting Walmart for allegations that it misled public investors about its part in the opioid epidemic. Both filed complaints earlier this year on behalf of stockholders seeking damages from the company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The suits closely followed the filing of a U.S. Department of Justice suit on Dec. 22, 2020, accusing Walmart Inc. of having "systematically violated the Controlled Substances Act even as it recognized the...

