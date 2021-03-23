5th Circ. Says Cop's Clash With Fellow Officer Not Harassment

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 3:16 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit affirmed a win for a Texas city in a former police officer's suit claiming on-the-job harassment forced her to quit, saying while she may have been treated rudely, she wasn't sexually harassed. A three-judge panel on Monday affirmed a summary judgment win for the city of Windcrest, Texas, in a Title VII suit from ex-cop Brandy Newbury, unswayed by her "speculative" allegation that a female colleague had harassed her and the assertion that her body camera was used to monitor her while off-duty. The judges said Newbury also couldn't lean on the U.S. Supreme Court's 2019 blockbuster decision...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS