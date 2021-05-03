Judge Newman Again Stands As Sole Ally To PTAB Bias Claim

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday considered for the second time whether Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges are financially motivated to institute patent challenges, and while the panel majority again seemed unpersuaded, Judge Pauline Newman voiced serious concern over the patent judges' bonus structure. The court's longest-serving judge said Article III judges like herself aren't given bonuses based on how many cases they decide and questioned why administrative patent judges should be financially rewarded for their productivity. Judge Newman also accused the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office of using a "distortion" of the America Invents Act by letting the same party...

