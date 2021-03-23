Wells Fargo Workers Seek Class Cert. In Attire, Break Suit

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo workers are seeking class certification for employees who claim they were cheated out of proper breaks and pay, and forced to spend hundreds of dollars to comply with bank dress code policies, according to a motion filed in California federal court. The workers argued that five distinct groups of Wells Fargo employees should be certified because they were all harmed by the same company policies applied across its branches in the Golden State, according to the Monday motion. "This is a classic case for class certification," the motion said. "The claims sought to be certified are based on common...

