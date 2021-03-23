3 Firms Vie To Be Lead In 9F Investors' Fraud Suit

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Pomerantz LLP and two other firms urged a federal judge Tuesday to grant one of their bids to represent a putative class of investors who have accused digital financial accounting platform 9F of hiding a legal dispute prior to its initial public offering. Pomerantz and the other firms, Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP and The Rosen Law Firm PA, submitted a trio of filings in New Jersey federal court, each arguing that its client has the largest financial stake in the suit. Named plaintiff Craig J. Holland, represented by Rosen Law, first filed the proposed class action against 9F in January, alleging that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS