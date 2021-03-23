Profs, Venezuela Say $1.9B Maduro Bonds Can't Be Enforced

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Venezuela and four comparative constitutional law professors specializing in Latin America filed briefs supporting state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela SA's Second Circuit appeal attempting to overturn a lower court's enforcement of over $1.9 billion in defaulted Citgo-backed bonds. PDVSA opened the suit in 2019 — one day after it defaulted on bonds that would mature in 2020 — to try invalidating them, claiming the debt was illegally issued by the administration of President Nicolás Maduro and unlawfully used the country's "foreign crown jewel," Citgo Petroleum Corp., as collateral. Venezuela and the four professors argued in their Monday briefs, filed the same day as...

