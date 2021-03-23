Koch Units Say $400M Award Against Venezuela Must Be OK'd

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Two Switzerland-based affiliates of Koch Industries have told a D.C. federal judge that the court was obligated to confirm a nearly $400 million arbitration award against Venezuela. In a motion for summary judgment filed Monday, Koch Minerals Sàrl and Koch Nitrogen International Sàrl called on the court to end Venezuela's long fight against the arbitrator's award. "Venezuela has ... done all it can to postpone the inevitable," the Koch entities said. "No further evidence is required. No further defenses are applicable." The Venezuelan government previously pointed to its pending effort to annul the award at the International Centre for Settlement of...

