Justices Wary Of Safety Risk If Tribal Police Power Curbed

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared concerned Tuesday about how much public safety might be affected if Native American tribal police officers can't detain certain non-Indian suspects, as the court weighs whether to overturn a Ninth Circuit decision limiting that authority on public highways within reservation boundaries. The federal government is appealing a Ninth Circuit ruling that found former highway safety officer James Saylor of the Crow Tribe of Montana lacked authority to temporarily detain and search Joshua James Cooley, a non-Indian subsequently arrested by county law enforcement and indicted on drug trafficking and firearm charges. In oral arguments Tuesday via teleconference,...

