FERC Stokes Uncertainty With Climate Review Shift

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has leaned heavily on D.C. Circuit precedent in strengthening its climate change reviews of gas projects, but experts say questions remain over the durability of the agency's new approach. FERC published an order Monday outlining its decision last week to assess the significance of a pipeline replacement project's greenhouse gas emissions and its contributions to climate change. In a 3-2 vote, commissioners backtracked on a 2018 order in a separate case that said the agency couldn't make determinations on the significance of projects' GHG emissions, and they justified the move with a pair of recent D.C....

