Ga. Family Resurrects Fraud Suit Against US Troop Loan Biz

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals on Tuesday revived a lawsuit by a family who invested $600,000 in a company that makes high-interest loans to active military personnel, saying there are questions about whether the owner of General Finance Inc. misrepresented the company's financial situation. In allowing fraud claims to move ahead against GFI owner Sabetay Palatchi, the appeals court also said the same claims cannot be pursued against his wife and co-defendant Jennifer Gold-Palatchi because there's no evidence she made any comments about the company's financial status. The decision means David, Sydnei and Sylvia Rubenstein, all of whom made investments in...

