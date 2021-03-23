Robbins Geller Led 2020 Investor Deals With $1.6B Recovery

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP scored more securities class action settlements and recovered more dollars for investors than any other plaintiff firm in 2020, according to a report released Tuesday. The latest annual report from ISS Securities Class Action Services ranked the top 50 plaintiffs firms by dollar value of final class action settlements completed in 2020, a year that delivered $3.38 billion in settlement funds across 113 deals approved in North America. Robbins Geller brought home nearly half of that total, largely through the $1.025 billion settlement it negotiated on behalf of American Realty Capital Properties Inc. investors and...

