Fifth Third Directors Want Out Of Shareholder Suits

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Fifth Third Bancorp's officers and directors asked an Illinois federal judge Monday to toss shareholder litigation accusing them of covering up "abusive" sales tactics at its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank that resulted in the opening of unauthorized accounts. The Ohio-based bank holding company says that none of the shareholder plaintiffs who filed a consolidated complaint in January served a presuit demand on Fifth Third's board of directors as required by Ohio law. Another shareholder demanded the board investigate the alleged wrongdoing in June, and that investigation is underway with a working group of independent directors, assisted by independent counsel, Fifth Third's...

