Fed. Circ. Denies Bid To Undo IP Case Transfer In Texas

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 8:39 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday shot down an attempt to move a patent dispute between two oil and gas chemical companies back to the Western District of Texas' Midland-Odessa division, keeping in place Judge Alan Albright's decision to move the case to Waco. A three-judge panel denied a mandamus petition from True Chemical Solutions LLC, which sought to undo Judge Albright's order that sent its suit to the Western District of Texas' Waco division. True Chemical's suit sought a court order saying that it didn't infringe a Performance Chemical Co. patent, according to court documents. The suit was launched in the Midland-Odessa...

