Ex-Glencore Oil Trader Charged For Fuel Price Manipulation

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A former Glencore oil trader was arraigned Monday in California federal court on a criminal count of conspiracy for allegedly manipulating fuel prices in the Los Angeles market through a trading process managed by oil-price benchmark publisher S&P Global Platts. Emilio Jose Heredia Collado, known as Emilio Heredia, is set to enter a change of plea in San Francisco on Wednesday. While the charging documents filed in California federal court last week omit the names of Heredia's employers, Heredia's LinkedIn profile states that he worked as a vice president of trading for the Americas at the international oil trading company Chemoil...

