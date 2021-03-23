Southland Increases Unsecured Recoveries In Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt gas driller Southland Royalty told a Delaware judge that it had reached an agreement with senior lenders to improve recoveries coming to unsecured creditors, in a Chapter 11 plan whose disclosures received court approval on Tuesday. During a virtual hearing, Southland attorney C. Luckey McDowell of Shearman & Sterling LLP said that the company is pursuing the confirmation of a recently modified plan that calls for a $251 million sale of its assets to affiliates of The Williams Cos., adding that the plan enjoys the support of major constituents in the Chapter 11 case. He said that a $1 million...

