Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Southland Increases Unsecured Recoveries In Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt gas driller Southland Royalty told a Delaware judge that it had reached an agreement with senior lenders to improve recoveries coming to unsecured creditors, in a Chapter 11 plan whose disclosures received court approval on Tuesday.

During a virtual hearing, Southland attorney C. Luckey McDowell of Shearman & Sterling LLP said that the company is pursuing the confirmation of a recently modified plan that calls for a $251 million sale of its assets to affiliates of The Williams Cos., adding that the plan enjoys the support of major constituents in the Chapter 11 case.

He said that a $1 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!