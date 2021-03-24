2 Key Biden Enviro Nominees Head For Full Senate Vote

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 1:50 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's picks for two top environmental positions in his administration are on track for confirmation votes in the full Senate after a committee cleared them on Wednesday. Brenda Mallory, nominated to lead the White House Council on Environmental Quality, and Janet McCabe, nominated to serve as deputy administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, advanced out of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee after a pair of largely party-line 11-9 votes. Separately on Wednesday, the full Senate voted 98-2 to confirm David Turk as Deputy Secretary of Energy. Under the Obama administration, Turk worked on international climate change...

