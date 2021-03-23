Groups Fight Approval Of Water Pipeline Over Enviro Concern

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's "eleventh-hour" move to allow a pipeline that would bring water from the Mojave Desert to parts of Southern California across federal lands was pushed through without considering how the project could devastate the desert environment, two new suits alleged Tuesday. In two separate suits filed in California federal court, conservation and tribal advocacy groups argued a right-of-way granted to Cadiz Inc. on Dec. 21 must be invalidated because it was arbitrarily approved in the final days of the now-departed administration without proper consideration of the impacts the water project would have on the environment and culturally significant resources...

