GAO Says Army Blameless In Contractor's $649M Bid Protest

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A military contractor can't protest losing a $649.2 million contract with the U.S. Army to Leidos Inc. after the U.S. Government Accountability Office ruled that the company had adequate instructions for correcting deficiencies in its proposal. Virginia-based Adams Communication & Engineering Technology Inc., which bid on the contract to provide operational support for aerial missions, had complained that the Army misled it about material aspects of the solicitation, but GAO general counsel Thomas H. Armstrong said this argument did not fairly characterize the Army's communications with the firm. Armstrong instead backed the Army's conclusion that Adams had provided insufficient information in...

