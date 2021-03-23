SDNY Could See 1st Black US Atty With Schumer's Pick

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday recommended three Black lawyers for U.S. attorney positions in New York, including veteran prosecutor Damian Williams, who would be the first African American to hold the top spot in the state's Southern District if nominated and confirmed. The Thurgood Marshall U.S. Courthouse in downtown Manhattan, where the Southern District of New York hears cases. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Schumer, D-N.Y., also proposed that President Joe Biden tap National Science Foundation attorney Trini Ross for the Western District of New York and Breon Peace, a partner at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, for the Eastern District...

